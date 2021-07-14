HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Gaming > Gaming Headset > Razer Rolls Out Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset

Razer Rolls Out Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset

By | 14 Jul 2021
,

Gaming giant Razer has launched a new four-in-one wireless headset that can connect to PC, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation devices.

The lightweight Razer Barracuda X headset comes with a USB-C dongle that connects to compatible devices, allowing the use of its HyperSpeed Wireless low-latency connection technology; for devices without USB-C ports, a USB-C to USB-A adapter cable is included as well as a four-pole 3.5mm jack.

A detachable Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic offers what the manufacturer bills as ultra-clear communications with improved isolation regardless of platform, while Razer TriForce 40mm drivers deliver individually tuned high, mid and low range frequencies.

According to Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit, the Barracuda X’s wireless capabilities set it apart from competing wired multi-platform headsets.

“The Razer Barracuda X combines high-performance gaming features and true four-in-one wireless connectivity with the design and ease of use of lifestyle headphones.

“The result is a single, multi-purpose headset, ideal for all-day-long gaming no matter which platform you are using or where you are,” he said.

The Razer Barracuda X is available online and from retailers including JB Hi-Fi for $149.95.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Razer Rolls Out Its First AMD-Powered Gaming Notebook
Razer Rolls Out Portable Wireless Gaming Mouse
CES 2021: Razer Is Making A Smart Face Mask With Air Filters & A Voice Amplifier
Ultra-Lightweight Razer Book 13 On Preorder Now
Razer Fix Privacy Leak For 100,000 Gamers
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

JBL Caught Up In Headphone Fight
Latest News
/
July 14, 2021
/
ASIC Warns About Taking Advice From Finfluencers
Finance
/
July 14, 2021
/
Security Input Sought For New Apps
Cybersecurity
/
July 14, 2021
/
Government Calls On Industry To Tighten Up Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity Latest News
/
July 14, 2021
/
Foxtel Celebrates 140 Emmy Nominations
Foxtel Latest News
/
July 14, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

JBL Caught Up In Headphone Fight
Latest News
/
July 14, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Catch, cheap, Click Frenzy bargains, really how about the Aldi specials, that appear to clean up all the questionable marketing...
Read More