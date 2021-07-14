Gaming giant Razer has launched a new four-in-one wireless headset that can connect to PC, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation devices.

The lightweight Razer Barracuda X headset comes with a USB-C dongle that connects to compatible devices, allowing the use of its HyperSpeed Wireless low-latency connection technology; for devices without USB-C ports, a USB-C to USB-A adapter cable is included as well as a four-pole 3.5mm jack.

A detachable Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic offers what the manufacturer bills as ultra-clear communications with improved isolation regardless of platform, while Razer TriForce 40mm drivers deliver individually tuned high, mid and low range frequencies.

According to Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit, the Barracuda X’s wireless capabilities set it apart from competing wired multi-platform headsets.

“The Razer Barracuda X combines high-performance gaming features and true four-in-one wireless connectivity with the design and ease of use of lifestyle headphones.

“The result is a single, multi-purpose headset, ideal for all-day-long gaming no matter which platform you are using or where you are,” he said.

The Razer Barracuda X is available online and from retailers including JB Hi-Fi for $149.95.