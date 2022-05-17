HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Peloton And NordicTrack Resolve Patent Dispute

By | 17 May 2022

Peloton and the company responsible for NordicTrack, iFit, have released a joint statement announcing that they had settled their ongoing patent dispute.

Peloton sued iFit in 2020 and 2021, claiming that the latter had infringed on their leaderboard technology patent. iFit had also filed lawsuits in 2021 and 2022 against Peloton, claiming that Peloton’s Bike+ was an infringement on their patent that allowed for users to switch between weightlifting and biking.

Credit: Peloton

The second case first arose after an iFit mechanic received an email from a childhood friend and freelance prop man that contained script copies for a Peloton TV ad.

Released on Monday, the joint statement revealed that iFit will remove some on-demand leaderboard technology from its range, while Peloton has agreed to license several iFit patents that cover remote control tech.

Six days before reaching the settlement, Peloton posted a record loss of $757.1 million USD (roughly $1.085 billion AUD), likely as a result of at home workouts reducing as pandemic restrictions ease worldwide.



