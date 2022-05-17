Details regarding Samsung’s next generation of Galaxy smartwatches have been leaked, revealing some significant changes.

Well known leaker and analyst of android smartphones and technology Ice Universe revealed the new details via twitter.

Galaxy Watch5 Pro

Sapphire glass

Titanium — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 14, 2022

According to the leak, Samsung are planning to make the Galaxy Watch 5 a more premium product in terms of build. Typically, smartwatches are made of aluminium and/or stainless steel. However, Samsung are looking to make their next generation smartwatch from titanium, something that Apple already does with their Apple Watches.

Continuing this trend, Samsung are looking to feature Sapphire glass on the display, which is more resistant to scratches and damage.

Ice Universe has also stated that the South Korean tech giants new Galaxy Watch 5 range will run on Wear OS and will feature a rotating bezel design. Details regarding release date, specs and pricing are yet to be released.