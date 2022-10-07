Paramount is bringing the world’s most popular ad-supported streaming service to Australia.

Pluto TV offers hundreds of free-to-watch channels across every imaginable category. The service boasts over 70 million users, and is active in over thirty countries.

Paramount will be launching a selection of Pluto TV channels on 10 Play, in what Beverley McGarvey, executive vice president and chief content officer of Paramount Australia and New Zealand, calls “a soft step” into the market.

“It’s really just so that we can get the product into the market in a timely fashion and get our audiences advertisers used to the idea that it’s coming,” she said.

“It’s a soft step in.”

Pluto launched in 2014, and was acquired by Paramount in 2019. There’s no word on which stations will launch through 10 Play next year; no doubt there are a number of licencing issues to contend with, given a lot of Pluto’s content overlaps with that of various local streaming services.

Pluto TV’s offerings span movies and television, news and opinion, sports, comedy, reality, crime, classic TV, game shows, explore, gaming and anime, music, kids, and more.