HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Acer’s Swift Edge Is The Worlds Lightest 16-Inch OLED Laptop

Acer’s Swift Edge Is The Worlds Lightest 16-Inch OLED Laptop

By | 7 Oct 2022

Catering to the hybrid worker on the go, Acer has announced the Swift Edge, the worlds lightest 16-inch OLED laptop.

For those juggling working from home and in the office, having a device that is reliable and powerful, but also extremely light is paramount.

Thanks to its ultra-slim magnesium-aluminium (Mg-Al alloy) chassis, the Swift Edge weighs in at only 1.17kg, with a height of only 12.95mm, making it extremely light and portable, but plenty durable.

It also sports a minimalist, sleek design that matches its ‘Swift Edge’ moniker, with sharp edges, a 92% screen to body ratio and a premium feel and aesthetic.

Under the bonnet however, the Acer Swift Edge is anything but minimalist, packing plenty of power for those with demanding creative or tech tasks.

Sporting an AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processor with up to 8 high performance “Zen 3” cores built on an advanced 6nm process technology, users can expect rapid responsiveness, smooth visuals, and miniscule load times.

In addition, the processor features AMD PRO security features with comprehensive manageability options, making it ideal for IT administrators and other roles looking to manage security over a wider network.

Ramping up security further, the new processors feature Microsoft Pluton security processors, which further bolsters the protection of delicate and valuable information such as encryption keys and credentials. There is also biometric authentication and a Noble Wedge Lock slot.

Part of the appeal of a 16-inch laptop is the display, with a bigger screen showing users more detail.

The Acer Swift Edge boasts a 4K OLED (3840×2400) display with 500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and a response time of under 0.2ms. It is also TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® and DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certified.

The result is cinema-quality visuals with vibrant and realistic colours and next level clarity.

The Acer Swift Edge will launch with support for Wi-Fi 6E connectivity for the ultimate streaming experience, as well as plenty of ports, including HDMI 2.1, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports with fast charging, two USB Type-A ports and an audio jack.

The Acer Swift Edge is due for release in Australia in Q1 2023, with prices starting at $1,499 USD (~A$2,336.20). Australian Pricing is yet to be disclosed.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Sony Starts Buying Up Esports Events As Demand For Consoles Fall
Loewe Expands bild v TV Range With $5,999 48-Inch Model
Acer Adds Intel’s 13th-Gen Chips To Desktop Gaming Range
Logitech Gets More Into The Light Market
Google’s Pixelbook May Be Gone For Good
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: JBL Live Pro2 – Champagne Features On A Beer Budget
Latest News
/
October 7, 2022
/
Musk Given 21 Days To Complete Twitter Deal
Latest News
/
October 7, 2022
/
Paramount Bringing Pluto TV Channels To 10 Play
Latest News
/
October 7, 2022
/
Windows 11 Now Used By 25% Of Gamers
Latest News
/
October 7, 2022
/
Coles Boss Expects Xmas Splurge, Despite Warnings
Latest News
/
October 7, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: JBL Live Pro2 – Champagne Features On A Beer Budget
Latest News
/
October 7, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
JBL is well known for punching well above its weight when it comes to its audio products. At under $200,...
Read More