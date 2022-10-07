New surveys have revealed that more and more gamers are making the move to Windows 11, after the OS saw users slow to adopt it.

According to the Steam Hardware & Software Survey for September 2022 by Valve, 24.84% of Steam users are now using Windows 11. This is up 1.06% over last month. As the OS originally came out in October last year, the overall adoption has been consistently slow.

The increase comes at an interesting time, with the latest Windows 11 2H22 update having hindered PC performance according to reports.

Only last week, users of NVIDIA cards found that they were getting slow and inconsistent frame rates and stuttering during games following the update, whilst more recently, file copying was said to have slowed down by up to 40%.

The NVIDIA bug has since been fixed however, which could have resulted in gamers deciding to upgrade.

A likely cause of the increase is that more and more people are purchasing new gaming machines which come with Windows 11, which lies in conjunction with console sales declining as more people move to PC.

Windows is used by 96.41% of Steam users overall, with Windows 10 still being the most popular at 68.49%, down 0.57% this month. Windows 11 is second with 24.84% followed by Windows 7 at 2.40%.

All MacOS versions combined only make up 2.36% of Steam users.