HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Panasonic’s Smart Microwave Uses Alexa For Handsfree Cooking

Panasonic’s Smart Microwave Uses Alexa For Handsfree Cooking

By | 20 May 2022

Panasonic have released their Alexa powered smart microwave that was first unveiled during CES 2022 in early January. The Smart Inverter Countertop Microwave Oven, Works with Alexa (NN-SV79MS) can be connected to an Alexa-enabled smart speaker, allowing users to issue it over 100 commands, such as to defrost your meal or cook popcorn.

In releasing their smart microwave, Panasonic join the ranks of several companies that have used Alexa as a handsfree cooking solution, such as Toshiba and Sharp.

Panasonic found that 69.7 percent of U.S. smart-speakers users use Alexa1, and research from Amazon in 2021 has revealed that “76% of Aussies agree Alexa will be a key feature in the home within the next five years”.

Panasonic have also fitted the NN-SV79MSwith their Genius Sensor, which will measure your foods humidity and calculate the necessary cooking time. This feature is compatible with 20 pre-programmed foods.

Outside of its smart capabilities, Panasonic’s new microwave has been equipped with an array of standard features, with 10 power levels, standard cooking settings such as Turbo Defrost and 30-second reheat, Stop/Reset and Timer/Clock.

The Panasonic NN-SV79MS is currently only available in the U.S and retails for $300 USD ($425.63 AUD). There is currently no Australian release date as of yet.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Panasonic Announces Ultra-Wide And Ultra Compact Camera Lens
Alexa Finds Her Way Onto Googles Nest Cameras
New Sharp Flatbed Microwave Delivers Larger Space Easier Cleaning
Panasonic’s Neck Speaker Arrives In Australia
Panasonic Announces Major Restructure
rel="nofollow"
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Google’s Ad Empire May Be Dismantled
Latest News
/
May 20, 2022
/
Woolworths Buys MyDeal, Takes On Kogan, Catch
Latest News
/
May 20, 2022
/
Apple Presents New AR/VR Headset
Latest News
/
May 20, 2022
/
EXCLUSIVE:New Adidas Headphones Powered By Sunlight Coming To OZ
Latest News
/
May 20, 2022
/
JB Hi-Fi Shares Down 6% As Consumer Market Falls
Latest News
/
May 19, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google’s Ad Empire May Be Dismantled
Latest News
/
May 20, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Google’s online advertising empire is set to be broken up, under two bipartisan bills being introduced at both levels of...
Read More