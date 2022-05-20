Panasonic have released their Alexa powered smart microwave that was first unveiled during CES 2022 in early January. The Smart Inverter Countertop Microwave Oven, Works with Alexa (NN-SV79MS) can be connected to an Alexa-enabled smart speaker, allowing users to issue it over 100 commands, such as to defrost your meal or cook popcorn.

In releasing their smart microwave, Panasonic join the ranks of several companies that have used Alexa as a handsfree cooking solution, such as Toshiba and Sharp.

Panasonic found that 69.7 percent of U.S. smart-speakers users use Alexa1, and research from Amazon in 2021 has revealed that “76% of Aussies agree Alexa will be a key feature in the home within the next five years”.

Panasonic have also fitted the NN-SV79MSwith their Genius Sensor, which will measure your foods humidity and calculate the necessary cooking time. This feature is compatible with 20 pre-programmed foods.

Outside of its smart capabilities, Panasonic’s new microwave has been equipped with an array of standard features, with 10 power levels, standard cooking settings such as Turbo Defrost and 30-second reheat, Stop/Reset and Timer/Clock.

The Panasonic NN-SV79MS is currently only available in the U.S and retails for $300 USD ($425.63 AUD). There is currently no Australian release date as of yet.