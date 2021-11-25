With the number of vehicles connected to the internet set to rise from 34 per cent in 2019 to 80 per cent worldwide by 2035, Panasonic are aiming to introduce a security system they’ve developed for car manufacturers to prevent cyber attacks against autonomous and connected cars.

Once the software is installed it will detect anomalies to the system, and dedicated teams at Panasonic and car makers will be monitoring that 24/7 to detect intrusions into Electronic Control Units that control driving behaviour, such as acceleration, steering and braking, as well as in-vehicle infotainment devices, including navigation systems.

In a presentation of how this would work, Panasonic presented an example of a cyber attack in which a demo car in Osaka was hit by an experimental attack and the steering wheel quickly spun 180 degrees and a warning sounded in Tokyo.

“If the computerised control is taken over while driving, it leads to fatal accidents,” explains a Panasonic official. “In practice, anomalies must be detected much earlier.”

The official added that’s exactly what the Panasonic system can do.

The overseeing teams are expected to gather information, overhaul and update the operating system remotely in order to prevent outside attacks.

The company says the monitoring centre will be able to manage cars in both Japan and overseas.

The risk of hackers taking control of your connected car and remotely controlling the steering and braking is very real, with new security vulnerabilities are discovered every day.

Panasonic plan to work with IT companies to “make this system an industry standard”.