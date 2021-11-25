HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Harvey Norman CEO Insists Company Is ‘Comfortable and Confident’

Harvey Norman CEO Insists Company Is ‘Comfortable and Confident’

By | 25 Nov 2021

Harvey Norman’s profits and sales may have plummeted during lockdowns, but CEO and wife of Gerry Harvey, Katie Page, told The Australian the company is well poised to take advantage of the upcoming sales rush – and not just in Australia.

“We are in eight countries, people forget we are not just in Australia,” she told the paper.

“We are really comfortable and confident with the inventory levels that the franchisees and the company owned stores are holding going into that peak period.

“Everyone is talking about supply chain, not just in retail but every industry, and we have managed this, we were talking about supply chain challenges at the end of January 2020 when in Wuhan the Chinese new year was effectively cancelled because the outbreak happened.

“So we have had and the world has had these issues for 20 or 22 months, and businesses have had to be really savvy and smart on how they have managed this and we are really comfortable with our eight countries, where they are sitting, company owned and franchisees, with inventory.

“I think it will be interesting in December and January, if you are seeing now that you have got retailers that are going out and saying they have supply chain issues then it is going to be very difficult for them in December and January.”

 

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
What’s Next For Harvey Norman, After Profits & Revenues Tumble
Gerry Harvey Puts On Brave Face At AGM, As Revenue, Shares Dive
BREAKING NEWS: Harvey Norman Profits Fall 36% Revenues Down 9.6%
Major Stock Problems Hurting CE Retailers Shares Fall
Loewe TV Gets Back Into Audio, New Premium Range Revealed
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Panasonic To Protect Connected Cars From Cyber Attacks
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/
Spotify Teams With Netflix For Soundtrack Hub
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/
New Samsung Display Technology Set To Make CES Debut, Sony On Board
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/
Apple Warns Activists: The State Hacked Your iPhones
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/
NBN Chair To Step Down After 8-Year Term
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Panasonic To Protect Connected Cars From Cyber Attacks
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
With the number of vehicles connected to the internet set to rise from 34 per cent in 2019 to 80...
Read More