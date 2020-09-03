Panasonic has launched a new hybrid full-frame mirrorless camera, the Lumix S5, which it says packs high performance and image quality into a compact chassis.

The S5 is powered by a 24.2-megapixel 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor, and is capable of 4K 60p 10-bit internal recording and external output via HDMI.

New to the S5 is the Live View Composite function, which according to Panasonic, “combines multiple exposures into a single image that emphasises bright points while suppressing overexposure of the total image and maintaining the shadows, thus reducing the learning curve for light painting and long exposure photography”.

According to James Choi, Product Marketing Manager, Imaging, Panasonic, these features are all embedded in a sturdy, splash- and dust-resistant magnesium alloy weather-sealed body.

“The hybrid S5 packs the essential capabilities of our ground-breaking flagship S Series cameras into a small, mobile and robust body. Enthusiasts who want to take their creativity to the next level can harness the incredible image quality of a powerful full-frame sensor.

“The S5’s compact size belies the impressive performance under the hood – this camera is class-leading in the sheer breadth of video and stills capabilities it puts in the hands of content creators,” he said.

The Lumix S5 will be available from photographic specialists in late September, at $3199 for the body alone and $3699 for the kit with lens.