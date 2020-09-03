Samsung Electronics has announced its new QLED 4K outdoor ‘Terrace’ television will release locally from A$5,999 (55″), hitting Australian stores in October this year.

Aussie retailers such as Harvey Norman, The Good Guys and Harvey Norman have opened pre-orders for the Terrace TV, with the product ranged in 55″, 65″ (A$7,999) and 75″ (A$10,999) sizes.

With anti-glare technology the TV pledges to mitigate reflections, and boasts QLED components for robust brightness even outdoors. With 2000 nits of brightness, the Terrace offers three times the brightness of a TU8000 Samsung TV.

Catering to sports fans, the Terrace TV offers a high 200Hz Motion Rate, rendering it suitable for fast-moving content – complemented by a wide viewing angle.

Despite its outdoor prowess, the television comes equipped with Samsung’s smart home features including built-in support for Bixby and Alexa, plus Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Also included is a water-resistant remote, television dust cover and wall-mount, for ease of assembly and protection.

The television incorporates a slim, sleek design to fit seamlessly within an outdoor patio area wall, and can accompany the wireless 3.0 channel Terrace Soundbar (A$1,299).

The Terrace soundbar is IP55 rated, and harnesses adaptive sound to provide quality audio output – suitable for outdoor terrain.

The outdoor television is also IP55 rated, and offers rain, dusty and humidity protection to that standard.

The products signify Samsung’s first major push into outdoor home entertainment, etching a new category within its electronics stable.