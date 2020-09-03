Acer has waste no time in revealing its new ‘Swift’ laptops with Intel 11th Gen ‘Tiger Lake’ CPUs, pledging significantly increased performance for ‘thin-and-light’ laptops.

The new Swift 3 and Swift 5 will launch internationally from November, and are the company’s first to incorporate the new processors.

The Swift 3 will range for US$699.99 and Swift 5 for US$999.99, with local pricing and availability to be announced.

The Swift 5 is one of the first laptops to be verified within Intel’s new Evo platform. Requirements include less an second of ‘wake time’, fast-charging, Wi-Fi 6, and over nine hours of ‘real-world’ battery life.

Acer claims it’s in pursuit of also getting the Swift 3 verified.

The new Acer Swift 5 is set to land in either a Core i5 or i7 processor, boasting around 17 hours battery life and a 14-inch touchscreen.

The new Swift 3 will be available in either a 13.5-inch or 14-inch version, however, consumers will have to wait and see which versions will launch down under.

