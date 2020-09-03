HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Acer > Acer Reveal New 'Swift' Laptops With Intel Tiger Lake

Acer Reveal New ‘Swift’ Laptops With Intel Tiger Lake

By | 3 Sep 2020
Acer has waste no time in revealing its new ‘Swift’ laptops with Intel 11th Gen ‘Tiger Lake’ CPUs, pledging significantly increased performance for ‘thin-and-light’ laptops.

The new Swift 3 and Swift 5 will launch internationally from November, and are the company’s first to incorporate the new processors.

The Swift 3 will range for US$699.99 and Swift 5 for US$999.99, with local pricing and availability to be announced.

The Swift 5 is one of the first laptops to be verified within Intel’s new Evo platform. Requirements include less an second of ‘wake time’, fast-charging, Wi-Fi 6, and over nine hours of ‘real-world’ battery life.

Acer claims it’s in pursuit of also getting the Swift 3 verified.

The new Acer Swift 5 is set to land in either a Core i5 or i7 processor, boasting around 17 hours battery life and a 14-inch touchscreen.

The new Swift 3 will be available in either a 13.5-inch or 14-inch version, however, consumers will have to wait and see which versions will launch down under.

Read more about the performance boost claims delivered by Intel’s new Tiger Lake chips here.

