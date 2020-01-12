OZ Scores New Q Acoustic Book Shelf Speakers Same Time As UK

HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 12 Jan 2020

Australia is set to get the new five-strong Q Acoustic 3000i loudspeaker range at the same time as the popular speakers go on sale in the UK.

One of the first things you notice is the powerful bass performance along with the $899 price tag real value which is excellent t for a premium compact sized speaker.

Distributed in Australia by Indi Imports the internal volume of the 3020i is more than double that of the smaller bookshelf speaker – a design that contributes to the bass extension.

Stylish the improved technology is set to complement rather than overwhelm the sound coming out of these speakers especially in a small room.

engineered to provide a more powerful bass response than most other bookshelf-sized speakers the new 3030i speakers neatly slip into the Q Acoustics range between the 3020i bookshelf speaker and 3050i floor standers.

While these new speakers have the elegance and proportions of a smaller speaker, the woofers fitted in 3030i are similar to the larger units used in Q Acoustics much larger and more powerful 3050i floor standing speakers.

This bookshelf shares the same 6.5inch bass driver and tweeter arrangement which both have been optimized for this new cabinet. The actual internal space is a 50% increase over the 3020i which means it will deliver astounding performance similar to the 3050i just in a smaller cabinet claims Q Acoustics.

The 16.5cm (6.5in) woofer also features a new motor with copper-clad aluminium windings and has been optimized for use in a smaller cabinet. This, says Q Acoustics, allows the 3030i to go right down to 46Hz at low-end. The tweeter and mounting arrangement, meanwhile, are taken directly from the 3050i to handle the high frequencies.

Point to Point (P2P) bracing, technology first introduced in the flagship Concept 500 speaker, should maintain high cabinet rigidity and low distortion, and the bespoke stands promise both excellent stability and, of course, the optimal listening height of the tweeter. The 3030i will be available in four finishes: Arctic White, Carbon Black, Graphite Grey or English Walnut.

The Q Acoustics 3030i will be available from February 2020 at $899.

Retailers are now placing orders for the Q Acoustic offering.

Specifications.
Enclosure type: 2-way reflex
Bass unit: 165 mm (6.5 in)
Treble unit: 22 mm (0.9 in)
Frequency response (+/-3 dB, -6 dB): 46 Hz – 30 kHz
Average impedance: 6 Ω
Minimum impedance: 4 Ω
Sensitivity ([email protected]): 88 dB
Stereo amplifier power: 25 – 75 W
AV receiver power (2 ch. driven): 50 – 145 W
Crossover frequency: 2.4 kHz
Effective volume: 12.5 L (763 cu in)
Enclosure dimensions (WxHxD)(inc. grille, terminal and feet): 200x325x329 mm (7.9 x 12.8 x 13.0 in)
Weight (per speaker): 6.4 kg (14.1 lbs)
Colours: Carbon Black, English Walnut and Artic White.

, ,
