Home > Industry > Coronavirus

Oz Retail Turnover Up 8.2% Y-o-Y In June, Despite Some COVID Restrictions

By | 22 Jul 2020
, ,

Australian retail turnover rose by 8.2% year-on-year in June 2020, according to the preliminary retail trade figures released by the ABS.

In seasonally adjusted terms turnover increased 2.4% from May 2020 to June 2020.

While some COVID-19 restrictions were still in place in June, many retail businesses were able to see a full month of trade, having been closed for the first week of May.

This growth was led by clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing, as well as cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services. However, turnover among these retailers was still below June 2019 levels.

While household goods retailing fell in June, it is still significantly above the levels seen in this month last year.

Department stores also fell 12% in June, following a particularly large increase in May.

Source: ABS Preliminary Retail Trade June 2020

“Food retailing saw a minor rise of 0.9%, with a rise in supermarkets and grocery stores offset by a fall in liquor retailing. Levels in supermarkets and grocery stores remained elevated, with evidence of stockpiling occurring at the very end of June, particularly in Victoria,” the ABS stated.

The ABS’s preliminary retail trade figures are based on businesses that make-up roughly 80% of total retail turnover.

