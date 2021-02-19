HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
8 Million + Now Connected To NBN

By | 19 Feb 2021
More than 8.1 million household and business services are now connected to the NBN, according to the ACCC’s Wholesale Market Indicators Report.

The milestone of over 8 million connections represents 3.6 per cent growth during the December 2020 quarter, which saw 279,347 new households and businesses connected to the government-owned NBN.

Almost 5.5 million broadband connections, or 68 per cent of all services acquired from NBN, are on higher speed tiers of 50Mbps and above, including about 16 per cent of wholesale services acquired at speeds of 100Mbps or above, the report reveals.

“Most customers now use the higher speed tiers, which is a result of more retail service providers promoting higher speed plans,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said.

“NBN Co’s new incentives to retail service providers, such as its Focus on Fast promotion, is welcome as many Australians now work and study from home at least some of the time. Customers should consider their usage and needs, and explore whether these promotions offer them a better deal.”

Telstra’s share of services acquired by the NBN declined slightly to 45.5 per cent, while the market shares of other telcos remained largely unchanged.

Among the smaller retail service providers, Aussie Broadband increased its overall market share to 4.2 per cent in the December quarter, up from 3.9 per cent in the previous quarter. Other small retail service providers accounted for the remaining share of 3.3 per cent.

“Having more retail service providers directly connecting with NBN’s network increases competition and provides more choice for consumers. Customers can shop around to compare retail offers, to see if they can get a better deal,” Sims added.

