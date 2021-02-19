Fitbit smartwatches and health trackers are now available for sale at Google’s online store after the search engine giant’s $2.1 billion acquisition.

The Fitbit products sold via the Google Store – which appears to be just for US customers right now – include the Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Inspire 2 and Fitbit Charge 4.

In the Australian Google Store, customers are offered a link to the Fitbit website.

The wearable devices are marked at the same prices set by Fitbit before the Google acquisition.

Fitbit is still flogging the devices on its own website, Fitbit.com.

Consumers are also given the option to buy the products through financing alongside unlocked Pixel phones.

On the US Google Store, the newest Fitbit Versa 3 is prominently advertised on the homepage, next to Google’s Nest Thermostat.

Other Fitbit products and accessories such as chargers and watchbands are not sold on the Google Store yet.