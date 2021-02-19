HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > FitBit > Fitbit Products Now Sold At Google Store

Fitbit Products Now Sold At Google Store

By | 19 Feb 2021
, ,

Fitbit smartwatches and health trackers are now available for sale at Google’s online store after the search engine giant’s $2.1 billion acquisition.

The Fitbit products sold via the Google Store – which appears to be just for US customers right now – include the Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Inspire 2 and Fitbit Charge 4.

In the Australian Google Store, customers are offered a link to the Fitbit website.

The wearable devices are marked at the same prices set by Fitbit before the Google acquisition.

Fitbit is still flogging the devices on its own website, Fitbit.com.

Consumers are also given the option to buy the products through financing alongside unlocked Pixel phones.

On the US Google Store, the newest Fitbit Versa 3 is prominently advertised on the homepage, next to Google’s Nest Thermostat.

Other Fitbit products and accessories such as chargers and watchbands are not sold on the Google Store yet.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , ,
You may also like
News Corp Joins Google News Showcase In Three-Year Deal
Google, Nine Strike $30m News Deal
Seven West Signs Up For Google News Platform
Facebook Tipped To Launch Smartwatch In 2022
MS Chief Urges US To Follow Aust. In Pay For News
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

8 Million + Now Connected To NBN
Latest News NBN Co
/
February 19, 2021
/
Shaver Shop Profit Soars By 86pc To $14.2m, Online Sales Double
Latest News Shaver Shop
/
February 19, 2021
/
What Will Sonos Launch On March 9, Headphones Or Speaker?
Latest News Sonos
/
February 19, 2021
/
Changhong ChiQ Spin Canstar Blue Award No Mention Of Violating Human Rights Claims
Latest News
/
February 19, 2021
/
New Microsoft Office 2021 Coming Soon
Latest News Microsoft
/
February 19, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

8 Million + Now Connected To NBN
Latest News NBN Co
/
February 19, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
More than 8.1 million household and business services are now connected to the NBN, according to the ACCC’s Wholesale Market...
Read More