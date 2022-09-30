HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Optus To Pay For Passports

Optus To Pay For Passports

By | 30 Sep 2022

Optus has agreed to pay to replace millions of passports that were compromised in the recent data breach.

“Optus has responded to my request that I made both in the parliament and Senator Wong made in writing to Optus,” said Anthony Albanese.

“They will cover the costs of replacing affected customers’ passports. I think that’s entirely appropriate.”

The NSW Minister for Digital Government Victor Dominello said Optus would “absolutely” pay for customers to replace their NSW drivers licences.

“It’s a $29 replacement fee but that will then be reimbursed by Optus,” he said.

“Optus will communicate with their customers on how they’ll actually go about that.”

Credit: Tech Game World

This is expected to carry across to all states.

Optus has began reaching out to impacted customers requiring a licence and passport change.

“Optus will be providing a credit covering the cost of the replacement for customers who have been advised that they need to change their licence,” an Optus spokesperson said.

“We are in discussion with other jurisdictions and departments to support Optus customers who have been impacted.”

 



About Post Author
,
You may also like
BREAKING NEWS: ACCC Delivers Some Good News For Optus
“Too Many Eyes”: Optus Hacker Deletes Stolen Data
Optus Hacker Releases 10,000 Customer Records
Slater And Gordon Prepare Optus Class Action
OPINION: Is It Time For The Federal Government To Step Up After Optus Hack Attack
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Is Microsoft Trying To Steer People Away From Xbox Live Gold?
Latest News
/
September 30, 2022
/
Logitech Targets Apple Market With ‘Designed For Mac’ Range
Latest News
/
September 30, 2022
/
Retail Job Vacancies To Impact Xmas Trading: ARA
Latest News
/
September 30, 2022
/
Amazon’s Roomba Deal In More Trouble
Latest News
/
September 30, 2022
/
Oz Consumers Willing To Pay More For Green Tech
Latest News
/
September 30, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Is Microsoft Trying To Steer People Away From Xbox Live Gold?
Latest News
/
September 30, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Microsoft looks to be offering less and less for members of Xbox Live Gold, with the latest monthly offering from...
Read More