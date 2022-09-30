Microsoft looks to be offering less and less for members of Xbox Live Gold, with the latest monthly offering from the gaming giant looking rather disappointing.

Each month, Gold members get access to a few games as part of their subscription, and in the past the offerings have been pretty substantial. Last month saw critically acclaimed Portal 2 make an appearance, with Thrillville, Double Kick Heroes and Gods Will Fall bringing the offering to four titles.

Previous titles from the ‘Games With Gold’ service have included Dark Souls, Bioshock Infinite and Sleeping Dogs.

However, this month Microsoft are offering users two games that you may never have heard of, or if you have, not really taken much notice of – Windbound and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition.

According to Microsoft, the two titles are worth $45 USD (just under $70 AUD), however, the real value comes from if people really want to play them.

Games With Gold has been running for years, and this could very well mean that the pool of games to offer users is drying up. However, it could also mean that Microsoft is trying to make their Game Pass service more appealing, something that the company has put a lot of focus on over the past few years.

Xbox Game Pass is an attractive offering already, boasting some killer titles such as Forza Horizon 5, Doom Eternal, Grounded and way too many more to list.

First-party games are also available on day one, and thanks to a new partnership with EA, games under the latter’s banner are also available.

The catch? Xbox Game Pass is considerably more expensive, with the Ultimate service costing $14.99 a month (with the first month costing only $1. Xbox Live Gold is only $10.95 a month, with a 12-month subscription costing $79.95.