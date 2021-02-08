An outage has brought down Optus internet services across the country today.

As reported on DownDetector (image above), issues started to come to light at around 5am this morning, with customers in major population centres like Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth, as well as regional areas, affected.

70 per cent of reports to DownDetector were for issues with landline internet, with 18 per cent for mobile and 10 per cent for lack of reception. Customers have complained about a lack of both NBN and home phone services, particularly those who were planning to stream the Superbowl.

The Optus website was also down earlier today, with traffic being redirected to a maintenance page (above); this has since been fixed.

Optus has not issued a statement or explanation for the outage, but has been informing customers on Twitter that it is looking into the problem. No ETA has been provided for when service will be back online.