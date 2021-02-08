HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Xiaomi Reveals New Concept Phone With No Ports

Xiaomi Reveals New Concept Phone With No Ports

By | 8 Feb 2021
,

Xiaomi has unveiled a new concept phone with an 88-degree waterfall display on all four sides and no ports.

The Chinese company showed off the concept smartphone in a video and accompanying blog post, detailing the involved process used to create the display, including hot bending at 800 degrees Celsius and more than four different polishing tools.

The display allows images to flow across the entire surface of the phone like water, and according to Xiaomi, includes 46 patented technologies to allow physical ports and buttons to be replaced by “more elegant” alternatives.

“Groundbreaking technologies and engineering solutions – including ultra-thin piezoelectric ceramics, an industry-first flexible film display acoustic technology, third-generation under-display cameras, wireless charging, eSIM chips, pressure-sensitive touch sensors, and more – are seamlessly integrated together, forming a visionary yet intuitive device,” the manufacturer said.

At least one prototype has already been made, but it is not yet clear whether Xiaomi will move forward with making the quad-curved phone into a commercial product.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Xiaomi Launches Two WiFi 6 Routers In Oz
Will Xiaomi Kill Charging Cables And Stands?
Xiaomi Takes Action Against US Ban
Apple, Samsung Lead Smartphone Market Recovery
US-Banned Xiaomi Launches $99 Smart Speaker & Foldable eScooter In Australia
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New Classé Delta Series Amps Now On Sale Through B&W Oz
Bowers & Wilkins Latest News
/
February 8, 2021
/
Philips Looking For $3 Billion + For Appliance Business Deal Tipped Soon
Latest News
/
February 8, 2021
/
Optus Internet Hit By Nationwide Outage
Latest News Optus
/
February 8, 2021
/
NVIDIA Arm Deal In Regulators’ Crosshairs
Latest News Nvidia
/
February 8, 2021
/
Amazon Reaches $1 Billion Revenue In Australia
Amazon Latest News
/
February 8, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New Classé Delta Series Amps Now On Sale Through B&W Oz
Bowers & Wilkins Latest News
/
February 8, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Canadian audio brand Classé has returned to Australia through Bowers & Wilkins, with its new Delta series of amplifiers available...
Read More