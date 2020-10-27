Optus partnered with Harvey Norman to open a series of ‘Optus Business Hubs’ across key retail sites, as the companies join forces to help SMEs with connected mobile and broadband tech services.

The new Optus Business Hubs seek to form a ‘one-stop-shop’ for SMEs and connected business tech, with the first to launch at Harvey Norman’s flagship Auburn store in Sydney.

Roll-out will continue at selected Harvey Norman outlets, next commencing with Toowoomba and Bundall on the Gold Coast.

“The launch of our first Optus Business Hub is an important part of our drive to deliver SMB customers with the convenience of visiting a retail location that can support your more complex requirements or alternatively have one of our SMB Specialists visit your business based on your availability,” states Managing Director Optus SMB, Libby Roy.

A dedicated salesperson will provide advice on telecommunications services (including mobile and broadband solutions) plus complex technology products to support business needs.

Ms Roy claims customers will benefit from a specialty curated product range that will seek to present convenient tech solutions to support small to medium businesses.

“Connectivity is essential for any business and with many Harvey Norman stores already supporting small to large businesses we saw a fantastic opportunity to support SMBs with an expanded range of Optus SMB offerings into key Harvey Norman locations”

“Business owners are short on time, want simplicity, value and functionality when selecting telco products and our Optus Business Hubs are designed to offer all of this in one convenient location.”

Optus expects to launch further sites early next year following initial launch.