Microsoft has added mouse and trackpad support to its Office apps for iPad.

iPad users with a mouse or Apple’s new Magic Keyboard will now enjoy easier cursor control, fluid navigation, and precise adjustments, according to Microsoft’s Bill Doll.

“Using a mouse or trackpad with iPad for common tasks like highlighting a passage of text in Word, selecting a range of cells in Excel, and moving and resizing graphics in PowerPoint are as simple and intuitive as ever.

“This experience will be immediately familiar to anyone who has ever used Office on a Mac or a PC and helps make iPad even more versatile and capable for getting more work done,” he said.

As part of the new improvements, moving a finger across the Magic Keyboard’s built-in trackpad will contextually transform the cursor into the necessary tool for the content it points to.

Other changes to Office for iPad will include new start screens and a new ribbon of feature menus, reflecting changes made in Microsoft’s Fluent UI.

“These enhancements provide a cleaner and more modern user experience which has proven to help people more easily find what they need and focus on the task at hand,” said Doll.

The update will roll out to iPad users in coming weeks.