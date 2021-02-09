Optus has rolled out new family internet plans with an included wi-fi booster, which it says will enable strong and fast internet connections to more corners of the home.

The plans come with the Optus Ultra WiFi Modem and the new Ultra WiFi Booster (below) included, as well as free Fetch Mini and Optus Sport.

According to Matt Williams, Optus Managing Director of Marketing and Revenue, this “all-in-one” solution is the first of its kind.

“The inclusion of the new Optus Ultra WiFi Booster as part of our new Family Internet plans ensures families can get the most out of their home internet service and keep connected to the things they love, from more parts of their home.

“We look forward to continuing to lead the way when it comes to our NBN offerings, currently holding the ACCC’s #1 rating for nbn average download speeds for the fifth quarter in a row,” he said.

Optus is selling an NBN 50 plan for an introductory offer of $79 per month for the first 12 months (normally $85), and an NBN 100 plan for $99 per month for the first 12 months (normally $105).