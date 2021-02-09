HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Optus Bundles Wi-Fi Booster With New Family NBN Plans

Optus Bundles Wi-Fi Booster With New Family NBN Plans

By | 9 Feb 2021
,

Optus has rolled out new family internet plans with an included wi-fi booster, which it says will enable strong and fast internet connections to more corners of the home.

The plans come with the Optus Ultra WiFi Modem and the new Ultra WiFi Booster (below) included, as well as free Fetch Mini and Optus Sport.

According to Matt Williams, Optus Managing Director of Marketing and Revenue, this “all-in-one” solution is the first of its kind.

“The inclusion of the new Optus Ultra WiFi Booster as part of our new Family Internet plans ensures families can get the most out of their home internet service and keep connected to the things they love, from more parts of their home.

“We look forward to continuing to lead the way when it comes to our NBN offerings, currently holding the ACCC’s #1 rating for nbn average download speeds for the fifth quarter in a row,” he said.

Optus is selling an NBN 50 plan for an introductory offer of $79 per month for the first 12 months (normally $85), and an NBN 100 plan for $99 per month for the first 12 months (normally $105).

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Optus Beats Telstra For Fastest 5G In Australia
Optus Internet Hit By Nationwide Outage
COMMENT: 1,400 Telstra Staff Sacked But What About Future Revenues & Stopping The Rot
Optus Hires Two New Executives As Part Of Biz Transformation
Optus Offers Buy-Now, Pay-Later Deal
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nine Tennis Coverage Slumps, As Netball Reveals Why They Bounced Over To Foxtel
Latest News
/
February 9, 2021
/
Telstra Junks Postpaid Mobile Plans
Latest News Telstra
/
February 9, 2021
/
Business Confidence Jumps During January
Latest News
/
February 9, 2021
/
Will Harvey Norman Hand Back Millions IN COVID-19 Handouts, Record Profits Tipped
Latest News
/
February 9, 2021
/
Fletcher Ballyhoos Oz 5G Speeds
5G
/
February 9, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nine Tennis Coverage Slumps, As Netball Reveals Why They Bounced Over To Foxtel
Latest News
/
February 9, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
The Nine Network who are desperate to get people to sign up to Rugby Union on their Stan app, are...
Read More