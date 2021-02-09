Samsung’s 2021 range of 4K and 8K smart TVs are due to be released internationally mid-March, with an Australian rollout expected to follow after.

The most expensive TV is the Samsung QN900 8K QLED, which will be priced at $4999 (AU$6500).

The next level down is Samsung’s QN800 model, which will start at $3499 ($AU4500), which is a little higher than its predecessor the Q800TS.

Both models are due to ship out to US customers by March 13, however Samsung has not yet confirmed an Australian release date.

In the 4K arena, the Samsung QN90 will be priced at $1799 ($2300) for the 55-inch, $2599 ($3400) for the 65-inch and $4999 ($AU6500) for the 85-inch model.

The QN90 will ship to US customers by early March.