HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Oppo Forced To Cut Nokia Deal What About HMD Global Deal?

Oppo Forced To Cut Nokia Deal What About HMD Global Deal?

By | 25 Jan 2024

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo has finally thrown the towel in and cut a deal with Nokia after initially using Nokia’s patented technology in their devices, a move that saw their product stripped from retailers’ shelves.

The Chinese Company that is owned by BBK Electronics, has been forced to pay a license fee to Nokia Oyj, ending a years-long dispute and allowing the Chinese Company to start propping retailers to restock their products in Europe where retailers were forced to drop the product after various courts ruled in Nokia’s favour.

Bloomberg reports that the two companies reached an agreement to license 5G and other wireless technology patents, ending a series of lawsuits across the globe, they said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The pact covers standards-essential patents in 5G and other cellular communication technologies and will contribute to Espoo-based Nokia’s IP licensing revenue.

There has been no announcement as to whether HMD Global will retain the rights to sell Nokia branded smartphones after 2025.

Nokia management warned at the end of last year that it won’t meet its sales outlook because licensing deals it had anticipated had slipped into the new year.

“The new agreement – along with the other major smartphone agreements we have concluded over the past year – will provide long-term financial stability to our licensing business,” Jenni Lukander, president of Nokia Technologies, said in the statement.

There has been no mention of whether the Nokia brand has been licensed to a Chinese Company after 2025 with an announcement expected at Mobile World Congress in February 2024.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
EXCLUSIVE: First Look HMD Global Phone, Local Profits Revealed
Are Nokia Phones Heading To A Graveyard Again As Direct Sell Move Revealed
HMD Global Wins Top Feature Phone Market Spot
Chinese Smartphone Brand Honor Pulls The Plug On OZ
Nokia Sues Amazon & HP Over Video Streaming Patents
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Devialet Collaborates On New ‘Year Of The Dragon’ Loudspeaker
Latest News
/
January 25, 2024
/
Philips Unveils 2024 TV Range
Latest News
/
January 25, 2024
/
Denon’s New Dolby Atmos AV Amp Arrives Soon With 8K & HDR Support
Latest News
/
January 25, 2024
/
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 Tipped For 2024
Latest News
/
January 25, 2024
/
Nintendo To Launch New Switch Joy-Con Soon
Latest News
/
January 25, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Devialet Collaborates On New ‘Year Of The Dragon’ Loudspeaker
Latest News
/
January 25, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Devialet, a French luxury audio brand, has collaborated with two artists, Yang Bao and Wa Liu, to create a limited...
Read More