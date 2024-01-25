Building owners in Surfers Paradise who use the Maret Group owned Freedom Internet and who once, got 50mbps broadband speeds to rooms are now only getting trickle broadband connectivity, which in some cases is only 2mbps which is not enough to deliver streaming services to rooms or basic access to emails.

Freedom Internet is an NBN Alternative Fibre Speed Internet Service Provider, who use FTTB (fibre -to-the-basement) and what they describe as high-speed wireless radio networks to deliver Internet connectivity to buildings in Surfers Paradise including the brand new Ultiqa Signature building appears to have a major problem.

The slow speeds have resulted in property developers having to appease angry tenants and visitors to their properties who simply want what Freedom Internet is claiming that they can deliver.

The problem appears to be slow radio network speeds with the Maret/Freedom Internet service only capable of delivering snail mail speeds to buildings, and despite repeated requests to management neither Freedom Internet or Marmet Group executives, have offered any explanation for the problem or a fix claims one property owner.

Freedom Internet is now owned by Maret Group a Company who delivers Internet over radio networks, the business brags’ that wireless radio networks is the future for property developers, however this is being seriously questioned by building management owners on the Gold Coast who have seen a slump in speeds to rooms.

What’s not known is whether storms and bad weather is affecting the Marmet radio wave networks.

Scott Carlin the General Manager at Ultiqa claims that he has sent emails to Freedom Internet managers but has so far failed to get a response or a fix for the woeful speeds his customers are having to put up with.

“It appears there is a problem with their wireless network” he said.

Another building owner said “All we want to do is get out of this Freedom Internet mess”.

ChannelNews first identified the problem three months ago when we had problems not only connecting to the network but getting a download speed over 6.16 mbps at the Ultiqa Signature property.

A visit back to the same property this month resulted in speeds of sub 3mbps.

Back in 2022 regional and remote telecommunications company MarchNet which is also owned by Maret Group appointed Chris Hawke as its new chief executive, replacing Paul Torrisi.

He has since quit the Company and is now Chief Strategic Investments Officer at Uniti Group Limited

Torrisi, who had been CEO of MarchNet since 2015, took a step back from his role as CEO of Maret Infrastructure and Freedom Internet Australia to focus on other areas of the wider Maret Group with questions now being raised about the operations of Freedom Internet where he was once CEO.

ChannelNews has attempted to contact the business for a comment.