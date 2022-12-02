Are security camera resellers and consumer electronics retailers in particular carriers such as Optus Telstra, taking risks selling products made by Chinese Companies, that the US Government has moved to ban, or have recently been exposed because of their high security risks and outright lies by their manufacturers.

Many of these consumer electronics Companies and high-end security camera manufacturers, have direct investments from the Chinese Communist Government, who are under siege from their own nationals disillusioned by stringent Covid Zero measures and a flagging economy.

Some are Chinese Companies that simply cannot say no to a request from a Chinese security or military intelligence service who are known to spy on nationals in other Countries including Australia or are trying to steal the IP of a business in an effort to copy a product.

Also of concern are networking products from the likes of Chinese Company TP Link who also sell security cameras.

The latest Chinese Company that is facing serious questions is Anker the manufacturer of the Eufy consumer security cameras that are widely sold in Australia by Directed Electronics who have got distribution by offering retailers high margins to retailers.

See earlier ChannelNews story here about security risks associated with Eufy products.

They have been caught out on several occasions lying about the safety capabilities of their cameras.

In the latest exposure of the Companies operations US publication the Verge has exposed major security flaws for consumers looking to buy one of these products.

Retailers selling the Eufy cameras and robotic vacuum cleaners with camers include, Officeworks, Super Cheap Auto, JB Hi Fi, The Good Guys, Catch, Bing Lee and Amazon.

Then there is ZTE whose mobile products are being sold by Optus and Telstra.

See original story here.

These carriers have taken to putting their own labels on the ZTE devices in an effort to mask the manufacturer who openly brags on their Australian web site with suggestions that the sale of these products is being subsidised by Chinese Government money.

Last week we revealed how the US Government had moved to ban Chinese security camera Companies Hikvision and Dahua.

These cameras can be found on sensitive Government buildings in Australia and are used by Companies who appear not to realise the risks associated with the installation of Chinese security cameras manufactured by Companies with Chinese Communist Party shareholders or ownership by questionable Chinese States.

The Canberra building that houses the offices of top Home Affairs executives including department secretary Mike Pezzullo is watched over by security cameras made by Chinese Company Dahua.

These are Companies that have been banned by the US Federal Government and the UK Government on national security grounds.

Now there is a move to stop the sale of high-risk products from the likes of Eufy, Hikvision and Dahua because of the security risks involved in the sale of these brands in Australia

News Corp recently reported that there are demands that high risk Chinese products should be “ripped out” of government offices across the nation.

The cameras are even installed as part of the building security systems at Home Affairs headquarters at 4 National Circuit, Barton, in the heart of Canberra’s so-called Parliamentary Triangle.

The building is across the road from the Attorney-General’s department and around the corner from the headquarters of the secretive Office of National Intelligence.

A ban on Huawei products led to the business pulling out of the mobile phone market in Australia other than via Chinese owned and managed web sites.

Chinese companies are currently facing harsh scrutiny and consequences because they lie, the latest Eufy scandal where Anker the owners of the brand openly lied to the media about the risks associated with their products.

The U.S. Government is getting tough on China, initially via President Trump now Joe Biden has inflicted more pain.

In Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese appears to be more concerned with cuddling up with Chinese leaders than taking them on.

Last week Washington banned the import or sale of telecommunications and video equipment from several brands who openly sell products in Australia.

Then there’s TikTok, the Chinese-owned app and platform of choice for Gen Z that now boasts 1.5 billion monthly active users. US Republican Mike Gallagher wants to ban it as “digital Fentanyl addicting our kids.”

The Chinese claim that the USA is weaponizing trade through sanctions, tariffs, and unilateral bans.

They claim Meta’s actions in Myanmar deserve as much scrutiny as TikTok’s impact on Americans.

Should retailers decided to stop selling Eufy cameras they can always ramp up supply of Australian Company Swann or Brilliant.

These are Melbourne based Companies whose Australian management have developed a large range of products similar to what Eufy sells in Australia.

The Eufy range could be easily replaced with products from these Companies along with products from Arlo or Japanese owned Company Uniden.