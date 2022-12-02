HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Amazon Begins Mass “Role Eliminations” With Hardware Teams

Amazon Begins Mass “Role Eliminations” With Hardware Teams

By | 2 Dec 2022

Amazon has started its mass cull of roughly 10,000 employees, cutting numerous hardware teams across the company.

According to the Financial Times, teams working on hardware for Amazon’s Halo health tracker, Alexa, and Kindle have been told they will be hit with redundancies that will take affect from late December (otherwise known as Christmas).

“It’s not surprising that that’s where they decided to start,” one unnamed Kindle employee told the FT.

“What isn’t clear to any of us is if it ends there.”

The layoffs, once complete, will mark the biggest downsizing in the company’s 28-year history.

“As part of our annual operating planning review process, we always look at each of our businesses and what we believe we should change,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said.

“As we’ve gone through this, given the current macro-economic environment (as well as several years of rapid hiring), some teams are making adjustments, which in some cases means certain roles are no longer necessary.

“We don’t take these decisions lightly, and we are working to support any employees who may be affected.”

 



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Hey Alexa, How Did You Manage To Drop $14.7 Billion This Year?
OPINION:Is It Time Retailers Stopped Selling Chinese Eufy Security Cameras Or ZTE Mobiles?
Amazon Shuts Popular Wickr Me Messaging App
Amazon To Invest Billions In Cinema
Amazon Begins Mass Staff Cuts
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Ten Launches 13 New Free Ad-Supported Streaming Channels
Latest News
/
December 2, 2022
/
Hey Alexa, How Did You Manage To Drop $14.7 Billion This Year?
Latest News
/
December 2, 2022
/
LG Offers Apple TV+ Promotion
Latest News
/
December 2, 2022
/
Ikea Australia Launches Gift Registry, In-Store App Checkout
Latest News
/
December 2, 2022
/
Apple Mixed-Reality Headset Launch 2023 Tipped
Latest News
/
December 2, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Ten Launches 13 New Free Ad-Supported Streaming Channels
Latest News
/
December 2, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Paramount ANZ has today launched 13 new free ad-supported TV channels under the 10Play umbrella. This marks the first step...
Read More