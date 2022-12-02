Online book retailer Booktopia has appointed Peter George as the new chairman of its board and non-executive director.

He replaces Chris Beare, who resigned during from the role in September, along with three non-executive directors.

This follows the outing of former CEO and co-founder Tony Nash (below) in May.

Nash has since announced he will not be taking an executive role within the company, as initially flagged, but will stay on the board.

“Booktopia’s strong market position and loyal customer base mean it has huge potential for further growth,” said George of his appointment.

Aside from Nash and the newly-appointed George, executive director Steve Traurig is the only other board member at the moment.

Despite bringing in record revenue of $240 million last financial year, a number of one-off expenses took a $13.8 million bite out of Booktopia’s net profits.

These included $6 million of Federal Court fines regarding Booktopia’s misleading returns policy, and the removal of Nash as CEO, which cost $1.3 million.