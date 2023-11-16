HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
OpenAI Puts A Stop To New Signups

By | 16 Nov 2023

OpenAI is currently no longer accepting new users for ChatGPT Plus, due to an overwhelming demand, Chief Executive Officer, Sam Altman confirmed.

Last week, new features and upgrades were introduced, allowing users to build custom versions of ChatGPT for the completion of specific tasks. This triggered a jump in demand for the services.

“The surge in usage post devday has exceeded our capacity and we want to make sure everyone has a great experience,” Altman wrote.

The company revealed around 100 million individuals use the services every week, and over 90% of Fortune 500 companies are building tools using the platform.

The new upgrades means users can create their own specialised versions of the chatbot, that can assist with accomplishing certain tasks, with no coding required.

The company also has plans for a store later this month, where users can find GPTs from other users, and make money from their own.



