The gaming technology market is poised to rise upward again by an additional $7.69 billion in revenue, bringing total revenues to $72.4 billion by 2025, according to a new TechSpot report. But buyers, retailers, and retailers beware as unlicensed HDMI counterfeit products can easily be mistaken as authentic.

Experts say holiday shoppers will be splurging on gaming tech, like Sony consoles, televisions with built-in features to enhance the gaming experience, such as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and support for 4K@120Hz–all supported as part of the HDMI 2.1b Specification, gaming monitors with those features and laptops, inclusive of Sony.

Specifically, Sony is forecasting to sell 10.5 million PS5 consoles, partly because of its PlayStation 5 model with a removable disc drive, shared Insider Gaming reports.

According to a JPR forecast, GPU sales will also grow with the “return of normal seasonality,” ushering in “a cautious slight upturn” in Q3 and Q4.

Enabling the segment’s growth is that supply chain issues have been rectified, which is a major reason contributing to this holiday season’s predicted growth in gaming tech.

The industry is warning, however, that resellers and retailers must be vigilant to suss out if their products are authentic, licensed HDMI products.

Pirated HDMI products can contribute to lost sales, insufficient inventory, higher product returns, and frustrated customers.

If a consumer buys an inauthentic product, it can cause safety concerns, not perform, and make a device cease functioning.

To avoid the risk of losing products, facing penalties, or breaking contracts, all manufacturers and resellers should ensure they are getting licensed HDMI Adopters or their authorised resellers.

Resellers should insist on only licensed products from their suppliers and make it a contractual condition. They should also ask for documentation to verify the certification of the products.

If sellers suspect or encounter counterfeit products, visit the HDMI Authenticate webpage at https://hdmi.org/resource/infringe to report them.