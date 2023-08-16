HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Content Moderation Systems Being Tested By OpenAI

By | 16 Aug 2023

OpenAI is claiming its technology is capable of moderating content, which could assist businesses in becoming more efficient, and highlight a use case for AI tools not yet generating huge revenue.

It claims the latest technology GPT-4, which is known for powering ChatGPT, is able to develop policies on appropriate content, and can quickly label/make decisions regarding posts.

This technology has been in testing by the company, and now customers have invited to experiment with it. OpenAI are claiming it could assist businesses with performing six months of work, in just a day or so.

Andrea Vallone, (works on policy at OpenAI) claimed the company found GPT-4 does an efficient job at moderation, jobs that can sometimes be “traumatic” for those performing it.

Big companies including Meta, already utilise AI to held with moderation, and while interpreting human writing with technology can be challenging, the company stresses the process shouldn’t be fully automated.

Andrea said drafting moderation policies/labeling content can be a lengthy undertaking, and the company’s tools are meant to reduce the “delta between the need and the solution.”

This is in hopes human workers can use technology to free their schedules for the focusing on complicated decision related to more extreme cases of content violation, and how to refine policies.

“We’ve continued to have human review to verify some of the model judgements. I think it’s important to have humans in the loop always.”



