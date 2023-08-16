Apple are currently working on bringing Face ID authentication to MacBooks, in an effort to boost Mac security, noted by newly granted patent describing the benefits of Face ID, and how it can be added to notebooks.

The patent explains that Apple computers are capable of different tasks, many involving storing or handing over sensitive information, and in order to stop information falling into the wrong hands, authentication systems such as Face ID could be implemented to boost security.

MacBooks tend to be very thin, meaning Face ID needs to “be compact … without sacrificing accuracy or user recognition.” For this, Apple proposes a “light pattern recognition module” consisting of a light projector and a sensor able to detect the light reflected back.

It also claims there will be a sensor judging if the reflected light pattern matches the target pattern, basically claiming you are who you say you are.

This would end up being concealed in the notch of the notebook, however in the latest MacBooks, the front facing camera are inside the notch rather than the display. Apple claims under screen technology is complicated, and at the moment, the notch appears to be the most convenient place for Face ID sensors.

The company are also claiming the system could be used for “capturing face gestures and emotions.”

This latest patent is specifically about how systems like Face ID can be integrated into a “portable computing device” and while one of the illustrations depicts an iMac or monitor, the rest concern Apple’s notebooks.

Noting that this is only a patent, there is no guarantee it will happen, however it’s been talked about for a while so it appears Apple are seriously considering it. And funnily enough, this comes as the company are possibly killing off one of their MacBooks. See our story on that below.

Will Apple Kill Off One Of Their MacBooks Soon?