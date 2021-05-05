Officeworks has pulled all Apple AirTags from all stores, due to safety concerns surrounding its button batteries.

“The Apple Air Tag range will temporarily be unavailable from purchase from Officeworks,” Officeworks says in a statement.

“The product will not be stocked by Officeworks until further guidance is provided from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. Officeworks continues to work with Apple to address any safety concerns.”

The issue revolves around how accessible the batteries, which are fatal if swallowed, are to small children. Apple responded with their own statement

“AirTag is designed to meet international child safety standards, including those in Australia, by requiring a two step push-and-turn mechanism to access the user-replaceable battery.”

The ACCC is yet to post an official statement, but told Gizmodo it is “aware of reports raising concerns about the accessibility of button batteries in the Apple AirTag product.”

Three Australian children have died from swallowing button batteries in the last nine years.