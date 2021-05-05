HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Officeworks Pulls AirTags From Shelves Due To Safety Concerns

Officeworks Pulls AirTags From Shelves Due To Safety Concerns

By | 5 May 2021
, ,

Officeworks has pulled all Apple AirTags from all stores, due to safety concerns surrounding its button batteries.

“The Apple Air Tag range will temporarily be unavailable from purchase from Officeworks,” Officeworks says in a statement.

“The product will not be stocked by Officeworks until further guidance is provided from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. Officeworks continues to work with Apple to address any safety concerns.”

The issue revolves around how accessible the batteries, which are fatal if swallowed, are to small children. Apple responded with their own statement

“AirTag is designed to meet international child safety standards, including those in Australia, by requiring a two step push-and-turn mechanism to access the user-replaceable battery.”

The ACCC is yet to post an official statement, but told Gizmodo it is “aware of reports raising concerns about the accessibility of button batteries in the Apple AirTag product.”

Three Australian children have died from swallowing button batteries in the last nine years.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Tile Slams Apple’s AirTags Item Tracking Push
Apple’s Next Big Event Tipped To Be A ‘Fizzer’ Nothing Really New
Button Batteries In ACCC Crosshairs During 2021
Square, Sold In Officeworks, Ramps Up Oz Offering
Officeworks Sales Up 23%, New Push Into Education Market
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Qualcomm Accuses EU Of Being Biased Towards Apple In Court Hearings
Apple Industry Latest News
/
May 5, 2021
/
Microsoft Removing Flash From Windows
Latest News Microsoft Windows
/
May 5, 2021
/
Spotify Funnels Australian Revenue Through Swedish Office
Industry Latest News Sound
/
May 5, 2021
/
Notebook Maker MSI On A Roll 233% Growth
Latest News
/
May 5, 2021
/
Telstra Partner Hit With Cyber Attack, Thousands Of SIM Cards Breached
Industry Latest News Telstra
/
May 5, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Qualcomm Accuses EU Of Being Biased Towards Apple In Court Hearings
Apple Industry Latest News
/
May 5, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Qualcomm Inc claimed the European Union investigators “engaged in a biased investigation” when fining them AU$1.55 billion in 2018, for...
Read More