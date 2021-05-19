HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Nvidia Kneecaps Crypto Mining To Ease RTX 30 Demand

By | 19 May 2021
With the global chip shortage still strangling graphics card supply, Nvidia is taking a cricket bat to one big source of excess demand: cryptocurrency mining.

The US chipmaker is following up its decision to halve the hash rate on its RTX 3060 card – which severely limits it capability to mine the popular cryptocurrency Ethereum – by introducing “Lite Hash Rate” (LHR) versions of almost its entire RTX 30 series, including the RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti; these cards will feature special labelling to identify them both on the box and in retail listings.

Matt Wuebbling, VP of Global GeForce Marketing at Nvidia, said the move was designed to help gamers access the new cards.

“GeForce RTX GPUs have introduced a range of cutting-edge technologies — RTX real-time ray tracing, AI-powered DLSS frame rate booster, Nvidia Reflex super-fast response rendering for best system latency, and many more — created to meet the needs of gamers and those who create digital experiences.

“We believe this additional step will get more GeForce cards at better prices into the hands of gamers everywhere,” said Wuebbling.

Cryptocurrency is a notorious source of GPU demand, with graphics cards frequently bought in bulk and reprogrammed to mine coins. Nvidia launched a dedicated mining chip (above) earlier this year in an additional effort to take the pressure off its short RTX 30-series supply.

