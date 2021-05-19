HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Hardware > Sound United Rolls Out New Denon and Polk Ranges

Sound United Rolls Out New Denon and Polk Ranges

By | 19 May 2021
, ,

Global audio Company Sound United, who recently acquired Melbourne based audio and connected home distributor Qualifi, has rolled out a new range of Denon and Polk soundbars, as well as a new range of Polk speakers. Also launched are three new Denon networked speakers.

Sound United is also launching a new range of Polk 100 watt in-wall and in-ceiling speakers that start as low as $299. The V80 100-watt ceiling speakers are visually pleasing and pack a punch, with the V85 in-wall models boasting 125 watts.

Currently the Denon soundbar range is proving popular at Harvey Norman. The entry-level S216H manages a thick, rounded sound without containing a sub. This product will retail for $349. The 2.1 model with LCR split sells for $679.

JB Hi Fi are set to stock the new Denon network speakers, which range in price, from $399 for the Denon Home 150 speaker, to $699 for the Denon Home mid-range speaker, to the $999 Denon Home 350.

The new range supports Bluetooth and Apple Airplay2 as well as Ethernet and USB, with 3.5mm line inputs completing the picture.

It also allows Ultra High-Definition music to be played.

The Polk range of soundbars is similarly impressive, with the REACT bar with Alexa retailing at $449, with optional sub-woofer for an extra $279. For a more bass-heavy experience, the Polk Signa S3 is $599, and comes with an inbuilt sub-woofer, quite a novelty for a soundbar at this price point.

According to the CEO of Sound United Australia Phil Newton, the rollout of the new Denon and Polk ranges has been well received by retailers. “They’re selling like hotcakes,” he informed us.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
,
You may also like
Klipsch Not Saying How Much ‘Faulty’ Soundbars Will Cost The Company
Sharp & Voxx To Buy Onkyo After Brand Was Rejected By Sound United
Sound United Hires Top Nike Executive As Local Operations Crank Up
Sound United Set To Be A Key Player In Local Audio Market After Qualifi Acquisition
COMMENT: How Sound United Screwed The Klipsch Group & Voxx International
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Owners Move To Ditch High Risk Eufy Security Cameras, Distributor Fails To Say Where Servers Are Located
Latest News Security Cameras
/
May 19, 2021
/
Panasonic Launches New Rugged Business Tablet
Latest News Panasonic
/
May 19, 2021
/
Google Shows Off Big Android 12 Revamp
Android Google Latest News
/
May 19, 2021
/
Nvidia Kneecaps Crypto Mining To Ease RTX 30 Demand
Latest News Nvidia
/
May 19, 2021
/
IBM Australia’s Net Profit Takes A Big Hit
Industry Latest News
/
May 19, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Owners Move To Ditch High Risk Eufy Security Cameras, Distributor Fails To Say Where Servers Are Located
Latest News Security Cameras
/
May 19, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
The maker of Chinese security camera Eufy which is widely sold at JB Hi Fi appear to have a major...
Read More