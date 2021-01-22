NVIDIA is bringing its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service to Australia, thanks to a partnership with Perth ISP Pentanet.

The giant US chipmaker announced this morning that it has partnered with Pentanet, a Perth-based internet provider that delivers high-speed broadband to more than 80 per cent of the Perth metropolitan area, to bring GeForce NOW to Australia for the first time since the service launched more than five years ago.

The service allows subscribers to stream games from dedicated NVIDIA servers with top-end RTX GPUs, with titles including Cyberpunk 2077, Apex Legends, the Assassin’s Creed series, and The Witcher franchise all available.

According to Phil Eisler, General Manager, GeForce NOW Cloud Gaming at NVIDIA, Australians will be able to access high-powered, low-latency ray-traced gaming on even underpowered PCs, Macs, and Chromebooks, as well as Android and iOS devices.

“Founded by a group of avid gamers, Pentanet has built Perth’s largest and fastest-growing fixed wireless network, delivering high-bandwidth internet services to the Perth metro area as well as fiber throughout Western Australia.

“Australian gamers can look forward to PC gaming on nearly any device later this year,” he said.

GeForce NOW partners with telcos around the world in the GeForce NOW Alliance, which provides the cloud gaming service to locations outside the US and Western Europe such as Russia, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan.

The service will also be launched through local partners in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.