Epson has debuted three new business projectors, pitched at making it easier for businesses to connect with employees working from home.

The Pro EX10000, Pro EX9240 and EX3280 projectors are optimised for home offices and hybrid workspaces, according to Epson, and produce large, bright images.

The range is headlined by the Pro EX10000 laser projector (above), billed as Epson’s most advanced business projector yet. The Pro EX10000 is a 4500-lumen 1080p projector with a built-in 16W audio system. Its laser light source offers a contrast ratio of up to 100,000:1, and up to 20,000 hours of life with no lamps to replace. Connectivity options include Miracast wireless, as well as two HDMI ports.

Also on offer are the Pro EX9240 (above) and EX3280 (below), a pair of lamp-based 3LCD projectors. The Pro EX9240 is a 4000-lumen 1080p device with 16W speaker and 16,000:1 contrast ratio, and has wireless connectivity and two HDMI ports. At the low end, the EX3280 is a 3600-lumen XGA device with built-in speaker, 15,000:1 contrast ratio, and single HDMI input.

Rodrigo Catalan, group product manager, projectors at Epson America, says demand for projectors is increasing as people continue to work from home.

“Our new EX lineup helps today’s working professionals work hard and play hard, including the impressive Pro EX10000 wireless laser projector, catering directly to the productivity and casual entertaining needs in today’s current climate,” he said.

The Pro EX10000 retails for $1299 USD ($1672 AUD), the Pro EX9240 for $849 USD ($1093 AUD), and the EX3280 for $499 USD ($643 AUD). ChannelNews is waiting for official Australian availability and pricing; Epson’s other business projectors are available via channels such as JB Commercial.