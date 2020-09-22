Component maker, Nvidia, has broke its silence on the botched launch of its new GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, advising it was not prepared for unprecedented web traffic.

While NVIDIA announced the date time of the product release, reports claim notification emails were sent out nearly an hour after – even after it was sold out.

Disclosed in a blog post, NVIDIA claims the company received ten times the volume of visitors to its site versus the predecessor’s launch, with systems unprepared for such traffic.

“Last week’s GeForce RTX 3080 launch was simultaneously the best GPU launch ever and the most frustrating.” reads the blog post.

“The reception to our NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPUs has been off the charts and driven interest to heights we’ve never previously experienced”

“A few examples compared to our previous launch – 4 times the unique visitors to our website, 10 times the peak web requests per second, and more than 15 times the out clicks to partner pages.”

Consumers have expressed frustration online, with almost all outlets sold out and potential buyers disappointed.

NVIDIA claims many retail partners reported “record traffic” to their websites, and “in many cases exceeding Black Friday.”

Unprecedented traffic caused significant web issues, including delays and crashes.

“We understand that many gamers are unable to buy a GeForce RTX 3080 right now and we are doing everything we can to catch up quickly,” stated the company.

“Keep checking in with your favorite retailer to be notified of availability.”

NVIDIA asserts it had prepared “great supply”, and was simply unprepared for such consumer demand – global vendors are now significantly ramping up production.

The company has advised its web store was also overrun with malicious bots and resellers, with new internal tech enhancements made to mitigate this in the future.

“We are excited that you are excited about the GeForce RTX 3080 and we are committed to do everything possible to catch up to the demand as quickly as we can,” the company has advised.