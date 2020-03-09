HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
AT&T links with Google on 5G

By | 9 Mar 2020
SAN FRANCISCO: US media giant AT&T has partnered with Google Cloud to use 5G edge computing technologies to help clients improve speed and increase security by running applications closer to end users.

The process allows AT&T to analyse data where it was created, before moving it to the cloud in what is known as edge computing. AT&T’s 5G network currently covers 80 million people in the US. 

Companies using edge computing can process huge amounts of data generated from IoT gadgets. Gartner predicts 75 percent of all data generated by enterprises will be processed outside the traditional cloud by 2025.

