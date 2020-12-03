HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Notebooks Fuel Surging PC Market In Age Of COVID

Notebooks Fuel Surging PC Market In Age Of COVID

By | 3 Dec 2020
,

The surge in the PC market is no flash in the pan, with continued remote work and education combining with the holiday season to fuel demand.

A new report from analyst IDC forecasts 18.2 per cent growth year on year for desktop and notebook PCs in the fourth quarter of 2020, and 1.4 per cent in 2021. This is largely driven by notebooks, which are set to grow 26.4 per cent in 4Q20 and 3.2 per cent next year, while desktops decline.

Ryan Reith, program vice president with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers, said what had initially appeared to be a six-month surge now seems to have legs.

“The education backlog remains extensive and many school districts around the world are doing  everything they can to secure inventory. At the same time consumers seem to be buying all ranges of notebook PCs from low-end entry level systems to high-end gaming machines.

“It is important to note that all of this is happening at a time when other device categories like smartphones, PC monitors, TVs, and gaming consoles are also growing. A clear shift in consumer spend has happened,” he said.

IDC expects the shift in people’s workflow to have a lasting impact on the PC market in 2022 and beyond, with longer-term forecasts and average selling prices both going up as households shift towards one PC per person.

COVID lockdowns have also spurred growth in the tablet market, which is expected to expand 10 per cent year-on-year in 2020 with most of the demand being for detachables.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Gerry Harvey Wins Thumping Re-Election As Harvey Norman Profits Soar
COVID Fuels $7m In Aussie Losses To Online Shopping Scams
NSW Calls Compulsory Check-Ins
Kogan Sales Figures Won’t Hold Up Post Pandemic, Warns Morningstar
Digital Transformation To Change Aussie Entertainment Forever
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Criminals Funnelling Money From Businesses In Sophisticated Email Scam
Cybersecurity Latest News
/
December 3, 2020
/
EXCLUSIVE: Aqipa Take On OZ Speaker Brand Alongside Devialet
Latest News
/
December 3, 2020
/
Apple TV Arrives On Sony Smart TVs In Oz
Latest News Sony
/
December 3, 2020
/
EXCLUSIVE: Indi Imports Hires Gary Tye To Head Up Sales
Latest News
/
December 3, 2020
/
D-Link Releases Bluetooth Adapter Which Upgrades PCs To Wi-Fi 6
D-Link Latest News
/
December 3, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Criminals Funnelling Money From Businesses In Sophisticated Email Scam
Cybersecurity Latest News
/
December 3, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Criminals are exploiting auto-forwarding rules to help successfully funnel money using Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks, the FBI warns. The...
Read More