D-Link A/NZ has launched its new AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 PCle Adapter, the DWA-X3000, which upgrades desktop PCs to next-generation Wi-Fi 6.

The DWA-X3000 is designed to deliver AX3000 Wi-Fi speeds up to 2402Mbps (5GHz) + 6000Mbps (2.4GHz) and is backwards compatible with 802.11ac/n/g/a/b technology, which allows you to connect it to your older generation devices.

The adapter adds ultra-fast Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity to PCs so users can easily connect to devices such as game controllers, headphones and keyboards without the need for additional adapters.

It is equipped with a 1024-QAM, MU-MIMO, OFDMA and an Intel Wi-Fi 6 chipset, the DWA-X3000 delivers faster and more efficient Wi-Fi, reducing latency by up to 75% and provides a more responsive gaming and buffer-free streaming experience.

The DWA-X3000 also provides you the benefits of PCI Express in the form of a high-bandwidth connection with superior performance over the legacy PCI interface.

Users can connect the AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 PCIe Adapter with Bluetooth 5.1 to any PCIe slot in a computer, whether it is an x1, x4, x8, or x16 slot.

The DWA-X3000 also employs robust security options and supports the latest Wi-Fi security with WPA3 128-bit encryption that allow you to connect securely keeping intruders out of your network and allowing you to browse the Internet without worries.

The DWA-X3000 is available now from www.dlink.com.au (RRP AUD$149.95), www.dlink.co.nz (RRP NZ$179.99) and from all authorised D-Link Partners and Retailers in both countries.