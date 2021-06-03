HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Norton Crypto Promises Safe Currency Mining

By | 3 Jun 2021
Norton is all about safety, so it comes as some relief to crypto-miners that it is releasing Norton Crypto, a new feature on Norton 360 that allows customers to safely mine cryptocurrency and transfer it to a cloud-based Norton server.

“As the crypto economy continues to become a more important part of our customers’ lives, we want to empower them to mine cryptocurrency with Norton, a brand they trust,” said Vincent Pilette, CEO of Norton.

“Norton Crypto is yet another innovative example of how we are expanding our Cyber Safety platform to protect our customers’ ever-evolving digital lives.”

The benefits of this for users are great. Coin-mining usually involves disabling anti-virus and security software, and welcoming random code onto their systems. They leave themselves open to cyberattacks, and earnings can be wiped out if the hard drive their digital wallet is stored on happens to fail.

Norton Crypto allows customers to easily mine currency, and then transfer earnings into a cloud-based Norton Crypto Wallet.

“We are proud to be the first consumer Cyber Safety company to offer coin-miners the ability to safely and easily turn the idle time on their PCs into an opportunity to earn digital currency,” said Gagan Singh, chief product officer at Norton.

“With Norton Crypto, our customers can mine for cryptocurrency with just a few clicks, avoiding many barriers to entry in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.”

Norton Crypto will be released to all Norton 360 customers within the next month.

 

