Nintendo’s upcoming Switch refresh may not be making an appearance at the virtual E3 expo this year as the Japanese gaming giant reveals the plans for its showcase event.

The Nintendo Direct event, slated for 9am Pacific time on June 15 (2am June 16 in Sydney), will feature “roughly 40 minutes of information focused exclusively on Nintendo Switch games mainly releasing in 2021”.

“Immediately after the Nintendo Direct, continue watching for around three hours of deep dives on gameplay for a handful of Nintendo Switch games in Nintendo Treehouse: Live,” the company says.

If Nintendo’s E3 presentation is software-focused, that would likely preclude any reveal at the expo of this year’s upcoming refresh to its Switch console, which – according to leaks – will include an OLED screen as well as Nvidia graphics capable of DLSS upscaling to 4K resolution.

Rumours indicate, however, that Nintendo may be planning to announce the new Switch – tipped to release in September or October this year – before E3, giving it and its developers the chance to show off games running on the upgraded model.

E3 2021 will kick off on June 12 (June 13 in Australia).