No Exclusivity On Dolby For Xbox, Microsoft Says In Backtrack

By | 3 Jun 2021
In an embarrassing slip-up, Microsoft has taken down an Xbox Wire blog post implying Dolby Atmos and Vision would be exclusive to its Series X and S consoles.

The post from Microsoft’s Xbox France team claimed the Dolby technologies would “remain exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem for 2 years”; however, the manufacturer backtracked on the claim, telling The Verge the post was published by mistake.

“There is no exclusivity agreement of either tech on Xbox. We are proud to partner with Dolby to offer Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision to gamers on Xbox and will have more to share about the general availability of Dolby Vision on Xbox Series X|S soon,” a spokesperson said.

Xbox began rolling out tests of Dolby Vision to its Insider Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead members with compatible TVs last month, with a wider rollout promised soon; Dolby Atmos has been available from launch, and first came to Xbox with the previous-generation Xbox One in 2017.

