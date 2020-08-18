Regional Victoria is set to gain more than 15 new electric vehicle charging stations, to be built across the northwest as part of a state government initiative.

Major centres including Ouyen, Swan Hill, Kerang, Maryborough and Echuca, as well as smaller towns and key tourist sites, will play host to the new charging stations at a total cost of $664,000.

According to Victorian Environment Minister Lily D’Ambrosio (pictured, centre right), the Andrews government is constructing these stations to meet expected future demand for electric vehicle infrastructure, with the end goal of enabling a nationwide green power charging network.

“The new electric vehicle charging stations will put this region on the map for electric vehicles – connecting Melbourne to Mildura and unlocking northwest Victoria for electric vehicle tourists and locals alike,” she said.

Mark Gepp, member for Northern Victoria, added that this increased EV uptake would benefit local communities in the long run.

“Building these stations will create local jobs and deliver an important economic boost for Victoria’s northwest.

“Building charging stations in regional areas will boost tourism, reduce carbon emissions and help us build a cleaner, more sustainable future,” he said.

The new sites are in addition to the existing $3 million plan to construct 30 stations in Euroa, Barnawartha North, Moe, Torquay, Ballarat, Horsham, and Melbourne. Each is expected to host a mix of 25-50 kilowatt DC fast chargers, and local councils will be able to decide whether or not to charge motorists for their use.