Aquavision, the leading manufacturer of waterproof and in-wall TVs in the UK, has struck a deal with Global AV Sales Australia to bring its portfolio to Australia and New Zealand.

The company produces a range of high-performance in-wall, on-wall, waterproof, and outdoor televisions measuring from 16” to 100”, which are rated IP66 Waterproof. According to Aquavision, they are suitable for for home kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, lounges and outdoor spaces, or high end hotel bedrooms, bathrooms and commercial/hospitality spaces.

Dave Williams, owner of Queensland-based Global AV Sales Australia, which has represented Aquavision internationally for four years, says he is now actively looking to partner with dealers, custom installers, and specifiers for the domestic market.

“We are proud to have been appointed Aquavision’s Australian and New Zealand distributor. To offer this innovative and luxurious brand in this market space is an honour,” he said.

Williams adds that Aquavision’s benefits include wider viewing angles, higher brightness settings, quality glass, and market-leading MirrorVision+.

“We are excited to educate customers and the commercial industry on the benefits of Aquavision,” he said.