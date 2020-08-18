HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Display > Aquavision Waterproof TVs Land In ANZ With Global AV Sales

Aquavision Waterproof TVs Land In ANZ With Global AV Sales

By | 18 Aug 2020
, ,

Aquavision, the leading manufacturer of waterproof and in-wall TVs in the UK, has struck a deal with Global AV Sales Australia to bring its portfolio to Australia and New Zealand.

The company produces a range of high-performance in-wall, on-wall, waterproof, and outdoor televisions measuring from 16” to 100”, which are rated IP66 Waterproof. According to Aquavision, they are suitable for for home kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, lounges and outdoor spaces, or high end hotel bedrooms, bathrooms and commercial/hospitality spaces.

Dave Williams, owner of Queensland-based Global AV Sales Australia, which has represented Aquavision internationally for four years, says he is now actively looking to partner with dealers, custom installers, and specifiers for the domestic market.

“We are proud to have been appointed Aquavision’s Australian and New Zealand distributor.  To offer this innovative and luxurious brand in this market space is an honour,” he said.

Williams adds that Aquavision’s benefits include wider viewing angles, higher brightness settings, quality glass, and market-leading MirrorVision+.

“We are excited to educate customers and the commercial industry on the benefits of Aquavision,” he said.

About Post Author
, ,
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Father’s Day Sale: 30% Off Belkin Power Bank Chargers
Accessories Belkin Latest News
/
August 19, 2020
/
Oracle Takes On Microsoft In TikTok ANZ Bid
Communication Content Latest News
/
August 19, 2020
/
Telstra Struggles As CEO Tries To Build His Profile Between Two Dogs
5G Communication Latest News
/
August 19, 2020
/
Poor Performing Tech Site CNET Up For Sale Value Drops From $1.8B To Sub $500M
Industry Latest News Sales & Marketing
/
August 19, 2020
/
Internal Spat Boils Over At Electrolux, After CEO With Limited Appliance Experience Appointed
Appointment & Jobs Industry Latest News
/
August 19, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Father’s Day Sale: 30% Off Belkin Power Bank Chargers
Accessories Belkin Latest News
/
August 19, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
In the lead up to Father’s Day the entire range of Belkin power banks will be discounted by 30% from...
Read More