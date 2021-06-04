HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Nokia And Optus Deploy Australia’s First IPAA 5G Antenna

Nokia And Optus Deploy Australia’s First IPAA 5G Antenna

By | 4 Jun 2021
,

Nokia has deployed Australia’s first Interleaved Passive Active Antenna in Brisbane, in collaboration with Optus.

The IPAA tower sits in Yeerongpilly, Brisbane and is intended to help “ease site-related challenges which accelerates the introduction of 5G services across the country.

“Long delays in acquiring permission for site upgrades; the potential strengthening of the supporting structures and potential higher rental payments to landlords, can in combination seriously delay operators, such as Optus, in getting 5G services to their customers,” Nokia explains.

The tower will allow Optus and other operators to upgrade existing sites to 5G with a simple antenna replacement.

“The IPAA is an advanced technical solution to tackle the problems of finding space on towers and rooftops for 5G upgrades,” explains Rob Joyce, Chief Technology Officer of Australia and New Zealand at Nokia. “Operators can now simply replace an existing antenna with Nokia’s IPAA solution to upgrade the site and at the same time, introduce 5G; it couldn’t be simpler.”

Lambo Kanagaratnam, Managing Director of Networks at Optus, said the IPAA will “help us speed up the deployment of our 5G network by addressing space and structural capacity constraints.”

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Optus Sport Nabs 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup
NBN Co Bungle Leaves 20,000 Customers Unable To Connect Or Book Appointments
Optus Targets Gamers With New NBN Plan
Optus Posts A $208 Million Net Loss Over 12 Months
Multi Billion Dollar Refund For Tech Brands & TV Stations, If Olympics Cancelled US Takes Action
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Updates AirTags To Address Stalking Concerns
Apple Industry Latest News
/
June 4, 2021
/
Biden Blocks 59 Chinese Companies, Including Huawei
Industry Latest News
/
June 4, 2021
/
Philips Hue Gets Major App Overhaul
Latest News Philips
/
June 4, 2021
/
Fujifilm Hit By Ransomware Attack
Industry Latest News
/
June 4, 2021
/
Ingram Micro Nabs Sony Australia’s TV/Audio Portfolio
Industry Latest News
/
June 4, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Updates AirTags To Address Stalking Concerns
Apple Industry Latest News
/
June 4, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple has updated AirTags in order to allay fears that they will be used to nefarious track someone without their...
Read More