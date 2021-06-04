HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Fujifilm Hit By Ransomware Attack

By | 4 Jun 2021
,

Fujifilm Corporation has been forced to shut down servers and disconnect its network after a ransomware attack.

Fujifilm say this was merely a precautionary measure, after it discovered unauthorised access to its servers.

“In the late evening of June 1, 2021, we became aware of the possibility of a ransomware attack,” Fujifilm said in a statement.

“As a result, we have taken measures to suspend all affected systems in coordination with our various global entities.”

The US arm of the company shut down its system, on June 1, and has since found no impact in the region. It’s systems are now back online.

UK operations say the attack has impacted emails and incoming calls, as well as other forms of internal communication.

The Australian arm, Fujifilm Business Innovation, was unaffected, due to using different servers and networks.

 

