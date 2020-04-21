Nintendo To Ramp Up Switch Production

Nintendo is set to appease retail concerns and heavy consumer demand for its best-selling Switch console, following reports it’s preparing to ramp up Switch production by 10% this year.

The Switch continues to be in short global supply, made worse by supply chain issues which forced the temporary halt of shipments in some areas early this year.

According to the the Nikkei Asian Review, international suppliers are now being told to prepare for the production of 22 million Switch devices – up from 20 million last year.

That being said, a slew of prior supply chain issues have rendered the Japanese electronics giant cautious:

“We hope [suppliers] will be responsive to the production increase, but for procurement of some parts, the outlook remains uncertain, and we can’t forecast exactly how many Switches can be supplied,” a Nintendo representative told the Nikkei.

Suppliers are reportedly also being told to brace for increased production in the April – June quarter.

In Australia, the Nintendo Switch has continued to be a top seller, with both JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman listing limited stock online. Commentators claim the coronavirus pandemic has increased demand from work-from-home workers.

The gaming console also received a significant boost in demand from last month’s release of ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons.’

Limited supply has seen many people globally list the Nintendo Switch online for private sale at a premium mark-up amid traditional retail shortages.